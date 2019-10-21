SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Yun Family Foundation announces the Grand Challenge on Inclusive Stakeholding ("The Challenge"), an incentive prize competition designed to nurture innovations that promote a better future for all through the principle of inclusive stakeholding. The announcement was made at the Novus Summit held in the United Nations headquarters in New York City on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing in July.

"The arc of human history has been a struggle to update the inclusive fitness of the kin tribe era with the inclusive stakeholding of the global era," stated Joon Yun, Principal of the Yun Family Foundation. "Genetically speaking, people own 50% founder's stock in their children, 25% in their grandkids and cousins, and so on. Kin skin in the game provided the inclusive stakeholding that helped people win as their community won. Today, we rely much more on strangers who have an incentive to put their own interests ahead of ours. When those entrusted to serve us don't have kin skin in the game, exclusive stakeholding ensues. Fake news, fake foods, and fake politicians all result from the same underlying cause of low genetic alignment."

"When malalignment of interest is combined with competition, a race to the bottom line ensues," commented Conrad Yun, Executive Director of the Yun Family Foundation. "For example, if we force one media company to use less clickbait, another will use more to gain market share. If we force one food company to use less sugar, another will use more to fill the void. Without kin skin in the game to protect against extraction, competition selects for power rather than what's best for the group."

"The alienation caused by exclusive stakeholding has been going on far longer than you might think," added Joon Yun. "Looking back, world history as we know it has largely been a story of how family values failed to scale as humans globalized. When kingship replaced kinship, sovereigns began ruling over instead of on behalf of their people. Ancient republics created to counter these abuses also collapsed, usually due to self-dealing. As republics and empires everywhere collapsed under the burden of self-interested corruption, it was perhaps inevitable that the story of a deity who gave his only son to the world emerged to counter the story of kings who gave the world to their sons. But this story also gave way to the same old story of institutional corruption until Martin Luther's revolution in 1517."

"Around that time, the idea of a joint-stock company was born," commented Jeremy Yun, Director of the Yun Family Foundation. "This powerful idea aligned stakeholders the way genes once did for kin tribes. But these companies did not include people in distant lands as stakeholders, which led to imperialism and colonialism. Similarly, companies did not include their workers as shareholders, leading to the schism of capitalism and socialism that continues to this day. Against this backdrop, giving stock to workers was a stunning innovation that made Silicon Valley the entrepreneurial juggernaut it is today. On the other hand, Silicon Valley did not include users as stakeholders, which is resulting in yet another round of upheavals today."

"Unless first-order alignment issues are addressed, whack-a-mole solutions to second-order problems will only create new ones," added Conrad Yun. "A group of excluded stakeholders has been paying the price ever since we left the kin-skin-in-the-game era of human evolution—the price of tyranny, slavery, nepotism, nationalism, nativism, imperialism, colonialism, racism, pollution, extractive capitalism, corruption, alienation, loneliness, and inequality. Capitalists think socialists extract, and socialists think capitalists extract. Perhaps both would work better through inclusive stakeholding."

Through the competition, a select number of proposals will be chosen to receive $5,000 awards each. The awards are granted for the proposal, not for the execution of the proposal. The deadline for submissions is October 31, and the winners will be notified on December 1.

"The struggle for inclusive stakeholding is the First Principle of Humanity, from which can be derived not only historical understanding but a path to building a better future for everyone," commented Eric Yun, Director of the Yun Family Foundation. "Here are some examples. Imagine health insurers being rewarded based on people's healthcare savings ten years down the road. Imagine teachers similarly being rewarded in token amounts on the blockchain based on their students' contributions to the world in ten years down the road. Imagine machine learning algorithms tuned to the success of users rather than maximization of profit. Instead of universal basic income, imagine universal basic stakeholding, where we all have a stake in one another's future."

"I'm sure each of you can think of many more possibilities, and we all are aligned with the success of one another's ideas," added Jeremy Yun. "If we succeed in this vision for humanity, our transformative journey from the kin village to the global village will be complete. Whereas malalignment with competition is a race to the bottom, alignment with competition is a race to the top. Instead of a world where history is written by the victors, imagine a world where history is made by helping others win."

