Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: About this market



Our Zika virus therapeutics market analysis considers the revenues based on products such as acetaminophen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Our analysis also considers the sales of Zika virus therapeutics in North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW. In 2018, the acetaminophen segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as safety and efficacy will play a significant role in the acetaminophen segment to maintain its market position. , our global Zika virus therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the availability of serology kit for qualitative diagnosis of Zika virus infection, the high incidence rate of infection, and disease burden of Zika virus infection and associated comorbidities. However, the asymptomatic nature of the infection, lack of approved Zika virus therapeutics, and stringent regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the Zika virus therapeutics industry over the forecast period.







Global Zika virus therapeutics market: Overview



Rising disease burden of Zika virus infection and associated comorbidities



The incidences of Zika virus infection has been increasing at a significant rate over the last few years and is gradually reaching epidemic proportions across the globe. Zika virus infection can affect both fetuses and adults in the form of various clinical manifestations such as conjunctivitis, maculopapular pruritic rashes, arthralgia, congenital glaucoma, microcephaly, and optic neuropathy. Thus, the rising disease burden of Zika virus infection and associated comorbidities will fuel the expansion of the Zika virus therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Novel approach for vaccine development



The Zika virus therapeutics market is witnessing the emergence of novel approaches for vaccine development. The use of ribonucleic acid as a vaccine is one of the novel approaches that have emerged in the market. The promising results of vaccines are further encouraging research organizations to invest in the R&D of the vaccines for human models. Thus, the emergence of novel approaches for vaccine development will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global Zika virus therapeutics market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Zika virus therapeutics companies, that include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Also, the Zika virus therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



