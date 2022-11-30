30.11.2022 17:00:00

The Zogby Poll®: Biden has a slight bounce in approval rating

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poll Highlights

President Biden gets a slight bounce in approval rating

Biden's base has driven up his approval rating, and helped Democrats perform better than expected in the midterm.

There was no red wave, and President Biden and Congressional Democrats came out the winners, in the 2022 midterm election, by maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. Although Republicans will have a slim majority in the House of Representatives, Republicans underperformed in many congressional and gubernatorial races across the country.

In our post-election poll of 2,000 midterm voters nationwide, voters expressed discontent with President Biden overall, but his numbers are on the up since our last poll in August, when his job approval rating was 43% approve/55% disapprove. Biden's approval rating among midterm election voters currently sits at 45% approve and 53% disapprove, while 2% were not sure. Biden's base has driven up his approval rating as of late, and surely helped Democrats perform better than expected in some midterm Senate and congressional races. In our poll, the president performed well with majorities of Generation Z (55% approve and 41% disapprove), Millennial (61% approve and 37% disapprove), Hispanic (56% approve and 43% disapprove), African American (68% approve and 28% disapprove), and urban voters in large cities (69% approve and 31% disapprove).

While President Biden and Democrats can rejoice and do a victory lap, due to a great offensive and defensive performance in the midterm election, there are still cracks in their armor. For instance, majorities of voters believe the country is off on the wrong track (61% wrong track/32% right direction), including U.S. economic direction (64% wrong track/29% right direction) and foreign policy direction (53% wrong track/34% right direction). In all three instances, women and suburban women voters were even more likely to think the country, economy, and foreign policy directions were off the wrong track.

Midterm voters also expressed that the issues that mattered the most in who they decided to vote for were inflation (22%), economy/jobs (17%), threats to the democratic process (11%), and reproductive rights (9%).

For raw data please visit:

https://zogbyanalytics.com/news/1182-the-zogby-poll-biden-has-a-slight-bounce-in-approval-rating

https://www.zogbyanalytics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-zogby-poll-biden-has-a-slight-bounce-in-approval-rating-301690333.html

SOURCE The Zogby Poll®

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede: US-Leitindex schließt schwächer - Nasdaq leicht im Plus -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss nach einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel schwächer, wogegen der DAX anstieg. Der US-Leitindex gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen