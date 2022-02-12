|
12.02.2022 16:00:00
Theme Park Stocks Could Be Big Winners in 2022
There's love in the air when it comes to the country's national theme park and regional amusement park operators heading into Valentine's Day -- and we're not just talking about SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS), with its reportedly making a $3.4 billion proposal on bended knee to wed regional amusement park operator Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN).There's been a wave of good news so far during earnings season, and we still have three more industry reports to go before the end of February. Turnstiles are clicking for year-round operators despite higher prices and the pandemic's persistence, and with great pricing power comes great profitability. Let's go over the recent wave of good news, and the catalysts that can keep the good times rolling.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
