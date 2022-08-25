THEOplayer Is Latest Video Player to Integrate with Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced THEO Technologies has completed the integration of its THEOplayer with Verimatrix StreamkeeperSM.

One of the world’s leading video players, THEOplayer is now integrated into Verimatrix’s Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, available in the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform. Through this Verimatrix-THEOplayer integration, compatibility and speed to market is enhanced, allowing users to focus on their core business with the assurance that powerful video security and anti-piracy protections are not only deployed, but continually maximized.

The Streamkeeper Multi-DRM service is designed from the ground up to deliver studio-endorsed best practices for content protection with meticulous focus on ensuring superior video viewer experiences. Streamkeeper, at large, is a suite of novel and adaptive cybersecurity technologies that include and go beyond DRM to allow video service providers to manage revenue risk in a world of continuously changing threats from video piracy and cybercriminals. It is available in multiple tiers and includes features such as multi-DRM, a real-time performance dashboard, on-call support integrations and alerts, individual device risk scoring, anti-piracy countermeasures, and much more.

"It was exciting to see this collaboration with Verimatrix come to a close, where we can provide every service provider with a powerful and easy-to-use anti-piracy toolbox to protect their content,” said Michel Roofthooft, vice president of engineering at THEO Technologies.

"As we continue to expand our network of integrated security solutions for Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, we are honored to have an innovative technology partner like THEO Technologies become part of our platform," said Sebastian Braun, senior director of product management. "By working together, we make it faster, easier and more cost-effective than ever to securely offer video content through numerous devices and platforms; a win-win for our customers.”

For more information about Verimatrix Streamkeeper, visit: www.verimatrix.com/products/streamkeeper/

About THEO Technologies

THEO Technologies helps companies around the globe to easily power high-quality online video experiences to their viewers. THEOplayer is the #1 video player on the market, used by leading media and entertainment companies worldwide. It delivers high-quality video playback across any device or platform, with an extensive feature set and additionally has +200 integrations such as DRM, analytics, ad-insertion, etc. THEOlive is a ground-breaking API-first solution for real-time video delivery at scale. It allows providers of sports betting, iGaming and other interactive entertainment to easily deliver high-quality real-time video at scale. THEO Technologies is the inventor of the High Efficiency Streaming Protocol (HESP) and a founding member of the HESP Alliance. Visit www.theoplayer.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

