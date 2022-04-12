Therabody® Launches First-of-its-Kind TheraFace PRO™ - Creating New Facial Health Category and Redefining the Way People Care for their Face

Wellness technology leader introduces ultimate, all-in-one device for facial health

LOS ANGELES , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the global pioneer in wellness technology, introduced today TheraFace PRO , the ultimate portable facial health device. At the intersection of health, tech, and beauty, TheraFace PRO goes where no facial device has gone before. As the category creator, this new device optimizes Therabody's renowned technology behind Theragun percussive therapy for the face to reduce tension, relax facial muscles, and care for it at the deepest level, even addressing discomfort related to migraines, headaches, and jaw pain. The first-of-its-kind solution will change the lives of millions of people by democratizing professional treatments that will now be available to people anywhere in a single device.

This FDA-cleared, all-in-one facial health device offers more multi-functional, science-backed facial therapies than any other product on the market—from skin-toning microcurrent therapy to rejuvenating light therapy, tension-relieving Cryothermal TechnologyTM, to combining our groundbreaking percussive therapy with one of the most effective ways to cleanse the face. Because every face is unique, Therabody engineered a customizable experience with easily interchangeable magnetic ring attachments that allows the user to seamlessly switch between, and even combine, treatments. As needs change because of life, travel, or weather, TheraFace PRO changes with the individual and their circumstances.

Inventing solutions that help people recover, find relief, and help with relaxation is a foundational part of Therabody's DNA. Previously, customers shared anecdotes about using Theragun® on their faces – which is not recommended – so the engineering and product development team at Therabody embarked on a mission to create a solution that specifically met that need. For the first time ever, Theragun's proprietary percussive technology is combined with other modalities to address the face's more than 40 muscles. TheraFace PRO goes beyond skin health, helping to alleviate muscle tension and discomfort associated with headaches and jaw soreness.

"Our philosophy on product design and development is to live in the future with a focus on three fundamental principles: accessibility, ease of use, and innovation with solutions," said Benjamin Nazarian, Chief Executive Officer of Therabody. "It took us two years to develop this comprehensive device. TheraFace PRO will help transform people's facial health routines on a global level, and like all our products, we hope this device will act as a catalyst to helping people understand the importance of self-care and to Love Your FaceTM."

Consumers no longer need to rely on several single-modality devices to achieve their facial health goals and can use TheraFace PRO between professional facial treatments. These options separately are cost-prohibitive compared to TheraFace PRO, the all-in-one device that provides people access to innovative technologies and helps them maintain their facial health at home or anywhere, at any time. This device is for everybody, from skin enthusiasts to weekend warriors and athletes alike who need to care for their skin due to exposure to the elements, sweating, aging, or relieving facial pain and soreness that goes beyond skin deep like headaches, jaw pain, and stress.

"Therabody's solutions have a long track record of helping people feel better, recover faster, and achieve health and well-being. As the experts in whole-body wellness, we've translated that philosophy to the area of the body above the shoulders," said Dr. Jason Wersland, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody. "We applied our origins and expertise in percussive therapy to create a game-changing product with a precise amplitude and other modalities specifically designed for the face. It has been the experience of a lifetime taking percussive therapy and so many more modalities to new heights."

Rigorous research and development played an integral role in creating the most effective all-in-one facial health device in the market. Working with dermatologists, scientists, and skin health experts allowed the product development team to carefully perfect each modality and understand its impact on facial health. Therabody conducted a clinical study with 35 US-based participants ranging from ages 25 to 61, presenting all skin types and self-perceived signs of uneven skin tone, lack of elasticity, lines and wrinkles, or a dull complexion. Participants completed a six-minute routine, six days a week, during which they would use one or two modalities, plus a 45-minute treatment one day a week during which they would use every TheraFace PRO treatment. The completion of the 12-week program revealed the following results:

94% reported their skin looked overall healthier

89% observed a decrease in wrinkles and/or unhealthy-looking skin

89% felt their skin was more rejuvenated, radiant and had a glow

89% noticed an improvement in facial contour including improved muscle tone and skin tightness

"As a physician who takes a more holistic approach to skin health, I think it's important to look at aspects deeper than skincare that can boost skin health, immunity, radiance, and glow. Effects like promoting circulation, improving muscle tone, and reducing stress are important components to skin and overall health. Along with lifestyle changes, like diet, mental well-being, and exercise, locally-used physical treatments with modalities that can promote this, like the TheraFace PRO, is a vital component of anyone's skincare routine," said Mamina Turegano, MD, FAAD, triple board-certified dermatologist.

TheraFace PRO offers eight unique treatments:

Percussive facial therapy: Reduces tension and relaxes facial muscles, including three attachments. Theragun's proprietary percussive therapy is defined as having a unique combination of frequency, amplitude and torque which offer 16mm of muscle depth, TheraFace PRO's amplitude is at 3mm muscle depth which makes it perfect for facial muscle relaxation.

Reduces tension and relaxes facial muscles, including three attachments. Theragun's proprietary percussive therapy is defined as having a unique combination of frequency, amplitude and torque which offer 16mm of muscle depth, TheraFace PRO's amplitude is at 3mm muscle depth which makes it perfect for facial muscle relaxation. Flat: General use for the entire face, neck, and chest



Cone: More precise treatment for targeted areas such as around the eyes, smile lines, and pressure points



Micropoint: Maximizes circulation in larger areas such as the forehead, cheeks, and chest

Microcurrent therapy: Firms and tightens the skin, improves muscle tone and contour in the face/neck

Firms and tightens the skin, improves muscle tone and contour in the face/neck Light therapy: Leverages various wavelengths of light to stimulate and rejuvenate the skin, with three treatment options in one attachment

Leverages various wavelengths of light to stimulate and rejuvenate the skin, with three treatment options in one attachment LED Red Light : Reduces wrinkles around the eyes

: Reduces wrinkles around the eyes

LED Blue Light: Reduces mild-to-moderate acne



LED Red + Infrared Light: Reduces the wrinkles around the eyes & provides therapeutic warming to temporarily reduce pain and discomfort

Deep cleansing: Powerfully yet gently cleanses and removes facial buildup of dirt, oil, and debris. This is the first device to combine a deep cleansing apparatus with percussive therapy, for an advanced facial health experience

Powerfully yet gently cleanses and removes facial buildup of dirt, oil, and debris. This is the first device to combine a deep cleansing apparatus with percussive therapy, for an advanced facial health experience Hot and Cold Rings (sold separately): Helps skin absorb creams, reduce facial puffiness, and improve radiance

US/GLOBAL paragraph: TheraFace PRO retails at $399 USD and the hot and cold rings, sold separately, retail at $99 USD. It is currently available for purchase on Therabody's website; in its 13 standalone retail locations; Reset locations; at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Dillard's, Best Buy, and Target in the U.S.; and John Lewis, Harrods, and more in the UK. TheraFace PRO will also be available throughout Europe at select retailers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland; and throughout Europe at select retailers in China, Korea, and Japan.

About Therabody

Therabody ® is a pioneer in the wellness technology space, developing products and services that optimize human performance and unlock the body's natural ability to achieve health and well-being. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, he invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun ®, which has been rooted in more than a decade of research and development. The company continues to pave the way with its innovative ecosystem of wellness solutions, including pneumatic compression ( RecoveryAir ®), facial health ( TheraFace PRO TM), electrical stimulation ( PowerDot ®), vibration therapy ( Wave Series ), and USDA Certified Organic CBD ( TheraOne ®). Science is fundamental to Therabody's DNA; Therabody uses existing science, combined with internal and external research, to validate products and services. Therabody's products are embraced by both the medical community and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness center. Therabody University , the company's education division, offers a series of courses that connects practitioners, professional sports teams, and consumers with expert educators to learn how they can effectively integrate Therabody products into their daily routines. Therabody University's comprehensive courses are accredited by several continuing education programs including BOC, PACE, NASM, and more. For more information, please visit www.therabody.com .

