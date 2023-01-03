TherapeuticsMD Grants Mayne Pharma License To Commercialize Its Products In US

(RTTNews) - TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Tuesday announced that it has completed its previously announced transaction to license its products to Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., an Australian specialty pharmaceutical company.

As per the deal, Mayne Pharma has an exclusive license to commercialize TXMD's products in the United States. In addition, TXMD sold certain assets to Mayne Pharma to enable it to commercialize the products.

Total consideration paid to TXMD included an upfront cash payment of $140 million for the license grant and sale of certain assets, along with an additional around $13.1 million for the acquisition of net working capital and prepaid royalties.

TXMD is also eligible to receive up to $30 million in milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales of between 7.5% and 8.0%, for a period of 20 years, with minimum annual royalties of $3 million per year for 12 years, adjusted for inflation at an annual rate of 3%, subject to certain further adjustments.

The approximately $1.0 million in prepaid royalties paid at closing will reduce the first four quarterly royalty payments that would have otherwise been payable to TXMD.

TXMD said it used a portion of the proceeds to repay all obligations under its Financing Agreement with Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. In addition, the company redeemed all 29,000 outstanding shares of its Series A Preferred Stock at a purchase price of $1,333 per share, among others.

In connection with the closing of the deal, Paul Bisaro, Karen Ling, Jules Musing and Angus Russell resigned from the company's board of directors. In addition, Marlan Walker, the Company's General Counsel, was appointed as the Company's Principal Executive Officer, succeeding Brian Bernick and Mark Glickman.