Therap's Incident Reporting Tool Provides Real-Time Access to Incident Data

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's incident reporting tool is used nationally by agencies and state departments to document and track critical incident reports. Events reported range from minor events to critical incidents reportable to state entities. Incidents now feature enhancements to help reviewers or investigators search for events or incidents with expanded search criteria. In addition to date of the incident or date of the report, users can search by date approved to differentiate incident statuses. Oversight and case management agencies can filter by their own provider credential or selected agency to generate results accordingly.

Therap's incident report data gives oversight and notification to the appropriate personnel, including oversight access by state health or human services entities mandated to oversee services. Likewise, multiple incidents can be documented within a single report, or generated as separate incident reports. The system helps state agencies comply with assurances states provide to the Federal government for Medicaid funding.

Therap's incident reports are used to comply with state-specific regulations. State forms are generated and comply with state regulations and policies, accessible specifically to agencies or individuals residing in that state. Therap incident forms include New York OPWDD Incident Reporting Forms (OPWDD 147, 148, 150, Jonathan Law Notification and Follow-up Information), Connecticut DDS-Incident Report (255, 255 OH/Fam, Medication Error Report 255m), Florida Agency For Persons with Disabilities (APD) (Initial, Follow-up, Medication Error), Maine Department of Health and Human Services Reportable Events form, Georgia Critical Incident Report, California Initial Form, Follow-up Form and Medication Error Form, Utah DSPD Incident Reporting Form, Minnesota Incident Report 245D, Delaware Medical/Behavioral Interventions Strategies Record, Colorado Incident Report, Arizona Department of Economic Security Incident Report, New Jersey Division of Developmental Disability Initial Incident Report and Follow-up Report, Tennessee DIDD Incident Report Form and DIDD Medication Error Form, and Nebraska Incident Report and Medication Error Report. Additionally, Therap's standard incident and event reporting tools are accepted and comply to standards within several states.

Therap's HIPAA-compliant Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities software is used in Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS) settings for documentation, communication, and reporting, and by the broader Long Term Supports & Services (LTSS) community. Therap offers a single software solution for person-centered outcomes, data-driven outcomes, quality assurance, and electronic billing.

