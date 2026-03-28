The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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28.03.2026 07:30:00
There Are 10 Trillion-Dollar Stocks On the Market. This Is the Only One That's Up This Year
A decade ago there were no trillion-dollar stocks. Today, even after a slump in tech stocks, there are ten companies that are currently above that threshold, a testament to the strength of the stock market in recent years.The following are the ten stocks shown along with their market caps:As you can see, the tech sector now dominates the top echelon of the stock market as all of those stocks can claim to be tech stocks with the exception of Berkshire Hathaway. Nearly all of them have been heavily investing in AI and have benefited from the AI boom as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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