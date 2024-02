There Are 2.2 Billion Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Hand Over Fist, but 1 Metric Might Give Investors Pause

After sales dipped 2.8% in its fiscal 2023 (ended Sept. 30), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was finally able to return to growth in the latest quarter as revenue increased 2.1%. The tech titan also reported a 13% jump in net income, showing once again how profitable of an enterprise this is.Through the ups and downs, investors by and large have remained positive. The top FAANG stock has soared over 40% since the start of 2023 as investors have sought to ride the momentum of strong returns.One notably positive number stood out -- 2.2 billion -- providing good reason to buy Apple shares. However, one critical metric should give investors pause. Here's what you need to know about the iPhone maker.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel