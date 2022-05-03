|
03.05.2022 16:36:00
There Are 323 Billion Reasons to Like PayPal Stock
When PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its first-quarter financial results on April 27, one important number stood out: The electronic-payments giant processed a whopping $323 billion in total payment volume (TPV) during the quarter, up 13% year over year. While revenue and user growth for this top fintech company have slowed from the pandemic-fueled pace of the past few years, that TPV figure is still a gargantuan amount. And it underscores the increasing importance of PayPal in the world of e-commerce and digital payments. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
