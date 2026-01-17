Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
17.01.2026 15:45:00
There Are 382 Billion Reasons Why I'm Not Worried About Berkshire Hathaway After Buffett's Retirement in 2025
For 60 years, Warren Buffett was the lead man in charge at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Now, the Oracle of Omaha has finally stepped down at the age of 95. It's definitely the end of an era, but it was a great ride. Berkshire Hathaway went from a roughly $25 million company to one of only 11 companies with a trillion-dollar valuation (as of Jan. 13).Understandably, some investors may have reservations about the post-Buffett era of Berkshire Hathaway because of the unknown. However, there are 382 billion reasons why I think investors should remain optimistic about Berkshire Hathaway's direction and long-term potential.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!