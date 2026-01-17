Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.01.2026 15:45:00

There Are 382 Billion Reasons Why I'm Not Worried About Berkshire Hathaway After Buffett's Retirement in 2025

For 60 years, Warren Buffett was the lead man in charge at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Now, the Oracle of Omaha has finally stepped down at the age of 95. It's definitely the end of an era, but it was a great ride. Berkshire Hathaway went from a roughly $25 million company to one of only 11 companies with a trillion-dollar valuation (as of Jan. 13).Understandably, some investors may have reservations about the post-Buffett era of Berkshire Hathaway because of the unknown. However, there are 382 billion reasons why I think investors should remain optimistic about Berkshire Hathaway's direction and long-term potential.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A

mehr Nachrichten