There Are Lots of Social Security Figures to Know, But This May Be the Most Important

I'd bet my last dollar that millions of retirees would gladly advocate for how beneficial Social Security has been for them. For decades, Social Security has provided a financial safety net for people in their golden years and has been one of the U.S.'s most vital social programs.There's a lot to be grateful for with Social Security, but you'll still find many people who'd tell you they wish it were more straightforward. Social Security has many moving parts, and trying to keep up with it all can be a headache. Instead, you should focus on the more important details and let the rest take care of itself.One of those details is your full retirement age, which is one of the most important numbers to know in Social Security.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel