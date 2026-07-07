Honeywell Technologies Aktie
WKN: 870153 / ISIN: US4385161066
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07.07.2026 17:15:00
There Are Now 4 Honeywell Stocks After This Latest Spin-Off. Which Is the Better Buy Today?
You may know Honeywell as one of the world's largest industrial conglomerates, but following last week's spinoff transaction, that is no longer the case. Following the spinoff of Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ: HONA) as a separate, publicly traded company, Honeywell Inc. is now Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON), an industrial automation pure play.Furthermore, the latest corporate divestiture is the culmination of other spinoff activities the company has undertaken over the past 12 months. As you may recall, last October, Honeywell spun off Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: SOLS), a specialty chemicals and materials company with exposure to fast-growing industries like data center cooling solutions and semiconductor materials.Also, last month, prior to the aerospace spinoff, Honeywell took its quantum computing business, Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT), public, with Honeywell Technologies maintaining a large stake.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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