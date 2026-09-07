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07.09.2026 10:50:00
There Are Only a Handful of S&P 500 Stocks That Yield Over 5%. Here's My Top Pick to Buy in September.
With interest rates on U.S. Treasuries now firmly in multiyear-high territory, income investors have much to think about. The sort of yields that only dividend stocks were able to offer just a short while ago can now be matched -- if not topped -- by longer-term bonds. For perspective, 30-year Treasuries are now yielding 5.25%. An income-generating stock is going to need to bring something special to the table, so to speak, to justify its risk when safer and similarly yielding bonds are available.There are some names out there that are up to the task, however, even if you're limiting your options to S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) constituents. My pick of the litter this month is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), which at the current share price boasts a forward yield of 5.7%.Verizon, of course, doesn't need much in the way of introduction. As of the middle of this year, nearly 147 million different mobile devices were connected to its wireless network, making it the United States' top cellphone service provider. It's serving nearly 350,000 broadband internet customers as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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