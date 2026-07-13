Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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13.07.2026 16:45:00
There Are Plenty of Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock. This Is the One Investors Shouldn't Overlook.
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) made news recently when a report in The Wall Street Journal indicated that Netflix was considering adding live TV channels to increase engagement.The report cited concerns among executives about some of the engagement metrics, such as time spent watching and the frequency of finishing seasons or watching multiple seasons. This came from a recent annual business meeting, according to the article. It caused more woes for Netflix stock, which is down 22% year to date and 41% over the past month. So what's an investor to do now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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