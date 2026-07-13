Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.07.2026 16:45:00

There Are Plenty of Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock. This Is the One Investors Shouldn't Overlook.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) made news recently when a report in The Wall Street Journal indicated that Netflix was considering adding live TV channels to increase engagement.The report cited concerns among executives about some of the engagement metrics, such as time spent watching and the frequency of finishing seasons or watching multiple seasons. This came from a recent annual business meeting, according to the article. It caused more woes for Netflix stock, which is down 22% year to date and 41% over the past month. So what's an investor to do now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.

mehr Nachrichten