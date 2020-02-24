There Are Service and Maintenance Coupons in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local dealership Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale has service and maintenance coupons in Scottsdale. This dealership has a variety of specials available to its customers. Regular vehicle maintenance is unavoidable and therefore these specials are taken advantage of by many local customers. These service deals will end on February 29. Shoppers who are interested in taking advantage of these deals are encouraged to contact the dealership soon.

Interested parties can find a variety of different service coupons available in Scottsdale. This includes $25 off the Service A Package. There's also a Service B special that includes a complimentary full detail with the purchase of the Service B special.

Non-service package specials include $50 per axle off front or rear brake pad replacement for customers to use when their vehicle needs brake repair. Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale also offers an American Express gift card of $50 when shoppers spend $800 or more or a $100 gift card when customers spend $1500 or more. It is important to note these service deals will end on February 29, so any person who wishes to use these deals should act now.

Shoppers interested in utilizing these service coupons are encouraged to contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-409-0409 or show up in person at 4725 North Scottsdale Road. Further information about these coupons and the other vehicle services offered at this dealership can be found at http://www.mbscottsdale.com.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale