There Is a Bull Market in the Travel Industry: Buy Airbnb

Despite high inflation in 2021, rising interest rates, and a slowing economy in 2022, the travel industry has been in a bull market for a while. If the massive demand for U.S. passports is any indication, 2023 could be an even bigger blockbuster year for travel, and what company benefits more from travel and tourism than Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)?The company has had a great start to the year. The stock rose 41% even before it reported its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, and tacked on an additional 13% the day after its earnings release. So investors liked what they saw.Considering that the stock has already had a 36% run year to date, should you buy into this vacation rental company or remain on the sidelines and wait for a better valuation?