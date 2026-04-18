Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

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18.04.2026 17:41:00

There Is Incredible News for Apple Investors. Will It Be Enough to Send the Stock Higher?

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) share price has been somewhat volatile but essentially flat (down 0.6%) so far in 2026. The tech giant's tepid returns can be attributed to the broader negativity about tech stocks amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.However, there was some good news in store for shareholders from Counterpoint Research, a market research firm. Apple emerged as the top player in the global smartphone market in the first quarter of 2026. But what's impressive is that it's the only one among the top five smartphone manufacturers to record growth during the quarter.Let's see why Apple's calendar Q1 sales performance is a big deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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