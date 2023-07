There Is More to GitLab Than Artificial Intelligence. Here's Why.

The term "artificial intelligence" (AI) seems to have become a fixture in the mainstream investment lexicon. First-quarter earnings calls were dominated by corporate executives parroting buzzwords and illustrating visions of AI roadmaps. While AI applications present an exciting next frontier for technology, it is crucial that investors do not become disillusioned. One company that saw its stock skyrocket after Q1 earnings was GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB). Although GitLab's first-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, there is little doubt that its plans for AI helped fuel a post-earnings surge of over 49%.I'll admit it: I did not view GitLab as an AI play. However, after the company explained its roadmap, integrating AI made sense. In this article, I will analyze GitLab's business, explain how it can leverage AI as a catalyst, and help determine if the stock is a good buy right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel