|
15.08.2022 15:53:01
There Will Be Blood: Nvidia Edition
Graphics-processing unit (GPU) maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced preliminary results for its upcoming second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year and the news wasn't good. It also won't help a stock that is down about 36.4% since the start of the year.As bad as this news was, though, there is probably more pain to come for shareholders and those interested in the stock. And yet, despite these wounds to the tech giant, Nvidia has what it takes to recover and be a long-term winner. Let's take a look at what's going on and why Nvidia is looking a little bloodied right now.Nvidia is the runaway market leader for PC discrete graphic cards, a type of graphics processing unit (GPU) that operates independently instead of being integrated into a computer's processor.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!