There Will Be Life After 50 for Disney World

Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) iconic Florida resort is now just two days away from the end of the mother of all 50-year birthday celebrations. Disney World turned its golden anniversary into an 18-month soirée, complete with new attractions, commemorative merch, and even a pair of shiny new roller coasters. With the media giant's theme parks segment posting record financial results, it's fair to say that turning 50 has been a success.Of course, Disney World partied so hard that it technically isn't 50 anymore. When it concludes its 18-month birthday bash later this week, it will be 51 and a half years old.Disney World has come a long way in what is now more than half a century. It still has room to evolve and continue growing, but fans and shareholders alike have to wonder about what comes next. Spoiler alert: Disney World always has something coming up next.