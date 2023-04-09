There's a $1.8 Trillion Gap in This Market -- 2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cybersecurity industry attracted approximately $168 billion in spending from businesses in 2022. But according to a report by McKinsey & Company, that's nowhere near enough to protect against the growing threat landscape created by the widespread adoption of digital cloud-based operations.To put it in perspective, the firm estimates the damage caused by cyberattacks will reach $10.5 trillion in 2025, increasing 300% from 2015 levels -- corporate spending on protection sure seems tiny by comparison.