Impact Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18

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04.11.2026 03:21:01

There's a 99% Chance That Democrats Retake the House, and History Says This Shift Will Have a Huge Impact on Stocks

Throughout the day, Americans from across our great nation have headed to the polls or mailed in their ballots to make their voices heard. According to popular prediction market Kalshi, as of 8:50 p.m. ET, the odds have skyrocketed to better than 99% that Democrats will retake control of the House of Representatives. Regardless of what happens in the Senate, President Trump would be working with a divided Congress come January 2027.

Based on what history tells us, a split Congress can significantly alter annualized return expectations for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC).

President Trump will likely be working with a divided Congress in the new year. Image source: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.

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