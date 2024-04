There's a Hot New Way to Invest in AI. Here's the Best Stock to Buy to Capitalize on It.

Growth in artificial intelligence (AI) applications means more demand for data center power capacity to fuel it, which means more demand for copper. That's the latest argument from copper bulls. While it's easy to be cynical and conclude it's merely the newest fad latching onto the market's love for anything AI -related, the reality is the case for copper is compelling, and it's one that investors in Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) believe in.Copper is essential for data centers, with larger hyperscale data centers requiring even more to power the growth in AI applications. J.P. Morgan recently released a research report arguing that global data center power demand could lead to a requirement for 2.6 million tons (Mt) of new copper demand by 2030. That comes on top of its existing forecast for a supply gap of 4 Mt by 2030 on the back of burgeoning demand from clean energy-related sources and limitations on new copper supply. While it's easy to see the impact of AI data center demand on copper usage, the clean energy transition needs some explaining. Simply put, the transition to electric vehicles over internal combustion engines, the shift in power generation from traditional fossil fuels to renewable energy, and the transmission and distribution networks needed to support both imply a significant increase in copper demand.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel