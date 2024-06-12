|
12.06.2024 16:15:00
There's a Major Deal Brewing Between a Top Cannabis Producer and a Leading Beer Maker
The cannabis industry represents a huge growth opportunity for not just investors, but companies in other industries as well. But due to the federal ban on pot, many companies shy away from trying to collaborate or engage in mergers and acquisitions with marijuana producers.However, rumors are swirling that there could be a fairly significant deal on the horizon, one which involves a major pot producer and a top brewer. If it ends up happening, it could become a game changer for the cannabis industry, perhaps even paving the way for more companies to end up following suit.Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM), the company behind the popular Samuel Adams brand of beer, is reportedly in discussions about merging with cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF). A report from the The Wall Street Journal suggests that Green Thumb is expected to make an offer for Boston Beer, which would see the two companies merge. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX tiefer erwartet -- Asiatische Indizes uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex werden am Donnerstag schwächer erwartet. An den asiatischen Märkten sind am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz.