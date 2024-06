There's a Major Deal Brewing Between a Top Cannabis Producer and a Leading Beer Maker

The cannabis industry represents a huge growth opportunity for not just investors, but companies in other industries as well. But due to the federal ban on pot, many companies shy away from trying to collaborate or engage in mergers and acquisitions with marijuana producers.However, rumors are swirling that there could be a fairly significant deal on the horizon, one which involves a major pot producer and a top brewer. If it ends up happening, it could become a game changer for the cannabis industry, perhaps even paving the way for more companies to end up following suit.Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM), the company behind the popular Samuel Adams brand of beer, is reportedly in discussions about merging with cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF). A report from the The Wall Street Journal suggests that Green Thumb is expected to make an offer for Boston Beer, which would see the two companies merge. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel