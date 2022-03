There's a New COVID Variant, but These 3 Dividend Stocks Should Be Long-Term Winners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

According to data by Johns Hopkins, new COVID-19 cases in China reached a record high of 447,104 between Feb. 28 and March 6. The numbers have come down since then, but the seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases in China remains higher than at any point in 2020. In the U.S., fears of a COVID-19 omicron BA.2 subvariant are rising, although a surge remains unlikely for now.Investors who are looking for companies that can be long-term winners even if COVID-19 cases rise have come to the right place. Here's what makes the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ: IGF), American Water Works (NYSE: AWK), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) three great dividend investments worth considering now. Continue reading