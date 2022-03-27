|
27.03.2022 12:00:00
There's a New COVID Variant, but These 3 Dividend Stocks Should Be Long-Term Winners
According to data by Johns Hopkins, new COVID-19 cases in China reached a record high of 447,104 between Feb. 28 and March 6. The numbers have come down since then, but the seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases in China remains higher than at any point in 2020. In the U.S., fears of a COVID-19 omicron BA.2 subvariant are rising, although a surge remains unlikely for now.Investors who are looking for companies that can be long-term winners even if COVID-19 cases rise have come to the right place. Here's what makes the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ: IGF), American Water Works (NYSE: AWK), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) three great dividend investments worth considering now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!