27.01.2022 15:00:00
There's A New Vedge in Town…And It's the Artichoke!
BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finer Foods is proud to announce the launch of Cutting Vedge, a new line of plant-based, protein-rich, deliciously crafted foods made from the versatile, nutrient-rich Artichoke. We think it is time to transform the way we look at the Artichoke, so we partnered with chefs to unlock a world of flavor, through real ingredients that deliver on taste, texture and protein. With Cutting Vedge, the lead ingredient is always the Artichoke.
Cutting Vedge delivers a new veggie-forward culinary spin on consumers favorite dishes from Plant-based Burgers (perfect on the grill) to Plant-based Sweet Italian Sliced Sausage, Plant-based Crumbles and Plant-based Meatballs. Cutting Vedge brings innovation to the kitchen and puts a delicious, hearty meal on the table in 10 minutes or less. We are proud to inspire the aspiring home chef to get creative, using these revolutionary plant-based and Artichoke-led products as the foundation to new recipe creations.
Cutting Vedge celebrates plant-based at its roots with wholesome veggies as the foundation of every recipe. Every ingredient of this chef-crafted brand is curated to deliver on taste and texture. Artichokes are the lead ingredient, supported by a nutritious mix of spinach, quinoa and chickpeas. Artichokes boast a hearty texture and are a fantastic carrier for different flavors. Plus, Artichokes are a superfood, one of the richest sources of antioxidants and are loaded with vital nutrients. Cutting Vedge delivers better-for-you, inspiring foods rooted in flavor that you won't find anywhere else. Come find us in the frozen, plant-based aisle.
Cutting Vedge is a Clean Recipe, Non-GMO, Vegan and a Good Source of Protein and Iron. All of our products are also free from gluten, soy and dairy. Cutting Vedge is Powered by Reese Artichokes, the Artichoke experts and #1 selling brand of Artichokes in the US.
Welcome to Cutting Vedge, where we are on a mission to transform the versatile Artichoke into a new world of food possibilities. Smile – veggies are now the center of your plate!
For more information on Cutting Vedge, visit: www.cutting-vedge.com Instagram: @CUTTING.VEDGE
About World Finer Foods
World Finer Foods, a leading company of more than 1,000 owned and third-party premium food, beverage and personal care products, is a pioneer in marketing and selling both domestic and international products to American consumers, with roots dating back to the 1940's and the creation of what would become a new market segment: specialty food. From household and traditional favorites to trendsetting health-conscious and global flavors, World Finer Foods offers consumers options for every taste and lifestyle, and provides their clients with a team of dedicated best-in-class sales, marketing and logistical experts to grow their brands. For more information on World Finer Foods, visit: www.worldfiner.com .
