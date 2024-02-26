|
26.02.2024 15:35:00
There's a Surprising New $100 Billion E-Commerce Company in Town, and Investors Should Pay Close Attention
It's no secret that Amazon is the e-commerce champion of the world. The company had $232 billion in online store sales in 2023. This is simply enormous. Consider that eBay is still one of the biggest e-commerce operations in the world as well, but its trailing-12-month gross merchandise volume of $73 billion doesn't even hold a candle to Amazon's scale.E-commerce has been around for decades, and Amazon was an early pioneer in the space. But investors should resist the urge to think of e-commerce as a played-out trend. According to Statista, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a nearly 10% compound annual rate through 2028 -- that's massive for an industry already as big as it is.Amazon and eBay are top e-commerce platforms and could very likely see a boost thanks to ongoing growth for the industry. However, there's a another major player in this space that investors shouldn't overlook.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschnaufpause: Wall Street kaum bewegt -- ATX schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelte. An der Wall Street herrscht ein kraftloser Handel. Derweil tendierten die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.