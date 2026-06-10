Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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10.06.2026 19:05:00
There's a Ticking Time Bomb Hidden Inside SpaceX's IPO Prospectus. Is It Still Worth the Risk?
SpaceX's IPO prospectus -- also known as an S-1 form -- is supposed to clear things up for potential investors. After all, an S-1 form is the first place a company provides us with hard numbers, and numbers famously don't lie.But although the numbers in the financial tables of SpaceX's recently updated prospectus aren't lying, they're also not showing the whole picture.Now, it's not like SpaceX is concealing anything: the prospectus clearly states that some numbers aren't being included. But to get the full picture of the ticking time bomb that's awaiting IPO investors, I had to piece together data from at least half a dozen different sections of the document. Here's the unpleasant surprise I found.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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