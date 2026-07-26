Save Aktie
WKN: A0EQ92 / ISIN: IT0001490736
|
26.07.2026 09:18:00
There's More Than 1 Way to Save Social Security. Here's What Congress Can Do.
If you've been hearing rumors that Social Security is on the verge of bankruptcy, the good news is that they aren't true. Social Security can't go bankrupt because it's funded primarily by payroll taxes. So as long as people keep working and paying into the system, benefits can go out.That said, Social Security is facing a massive financial shortfall due to a shrinking labor force. In the coming years, it will owe more in benefits than it earns in revenue. And without lawmaker intervention, Social Security may have to cut benefits by about 22% in roughly six years as its Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund runs dry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!