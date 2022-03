There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.Sure, the home improvement giant trounced management's earlier forecast for 2021's sales and earnings while winning market share in key industry niches like pro contractors. But Lowe's couldn't close the operating gap with its main competitor even as it looks to cross $100 billion of annual sales in 2022.Let's dive right in and take a closer look at the two reports in comparison.Continue reading