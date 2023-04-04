|
04.04.2023 13:15:00
There's Never Been a Better Time to Buy These 2 Tech Stocks
When assessing what stocks to buy, two things should come to mind: First, how bright is the company's future, and second, is the stock reasonably priced now? If both questions can be answered favorably, the stock should climb to the top of your shopping list.Two companies that fit this description are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and I think now could be a fantastic time to take a position in their stocks. Read on to find out why.One of the major IT trends of the past few years has been increased cybersecurity. It's no secret that cyberattacks have ramped up, with many high-profile breaches occurring. Because of this, investing in cybersecurity companies is a brilliant idea as they provide a vital service to their clients.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!