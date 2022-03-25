There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. That's because a good dividend stock can generate income to offset some of the losses in your portfolio. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price.The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these. Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) is a stock that checks all of the boxes as a good dividend stock. And this is a particularly good time to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading