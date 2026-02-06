Curatis Aktie

Curatis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.02.2026 06:00:04

There’s no business like snow business: the company that creates the perfect piste

TechnoAlpin’s aim is to ensure the slopes and runs are ready for the competitors to display their skillsWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Companies
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Curatis AG

mehr Nachrichten