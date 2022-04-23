Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
There's No Telling How High This Cash-Rich, Gaming Stock Can Climb
Unity Software (NYSE: U) bypasses the volatility of other gaming companies in a unique way and has huge market opportunity. In this clip from "IPO & SPAC Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 11, Motley Fool contributors Nicholas Rossolillo and Danny Vena weigh in on why Unity Software could be poised for considerable growth over the next 10 years.Nicholas Rossolillo: That is a super important point, Jason, you mentioned. We do talk about that a lot. The difference between a company that just simply hasn't reached scale yet, where it can turn a profit and a company like Unity that is intentionally saying, "Hey, we have more cash than we need. We have a huge market opportunity ahead of us. Let's use it. Let's use the cash and expand." Yeah, Jose, this is a fantastic company. Like you mentioned, it's not just a tool. It's an entire toolbox. I really like that analogy. They keep adding new tools to that toolbox for developers. It's a fantastic story. It's been a volatile stock since the IPO, but the long-term potential for this company, it's hard to measure just how big it's going to be 10 years from now.Continue reading
