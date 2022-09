There's Nothing to Prefer About This AMC Stock Class

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors remained in a bearish mood on Monday, starting the new week with fresh declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The S&P hit a new closing low for the year, as further sharp declines in the bond market and ongoing volatility in foreign exchange markets raised more worries about the stability of the financial system.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading