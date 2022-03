There's Still Time to Earn a $2,000 Saver's Credit for 2021 Roth IRA Contributions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you didn't get a chance to contribute to your Roth IRA (individual retirement account) in 2021, don't sweat it. There's still time to stash money away in your IRA for 2021. You may even qualify for the Saver's Credit, which can grant you access to a nonrefundable credit of up to $2,000. We'll dive into the Roth IRA and Saver's Credit so you can determine if you can scoop up more tax benefits before the tax filing deadline. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading