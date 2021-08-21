There's Still Time to Get Involved on the ASES National Solar Tour

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) invites homeowners, businesses, and communities to represent solar and sustainability in their town by hosting a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site in this year's National Solar Tour . This largest annual grassroots solar event will take place virtually AND in neighborhoods across the country the weekend of October 2-3, 2021. The deadline to sign up is September 15. The ASES National Solar Tour is a collection of Local Solar Tours, as well as standalone Solar Sites and is an opportunity for local solar enthusiasts to come together and share their unique solar story with others.

The National Solar Tour helps to spread solar contagion, where homes, businesses and other organizations across the country open their doors, yards and roofs to neighbors who are looking to learn more about how they can utilize renewable energy. It is about neighbors talking to each other about solar, energy efficiency, other sustainable upgrades, financing, recommendations on installers, local laws and more.

This year's National Solar Tour is looking to engage over 50,000 attendees and hosts of Solar Sites and Local Solar Tours. The Tour is striving to have participation from all 50 states, with a special presence in rural areas and low-middle income (LMI) communities. The National Solar Tour currently has representation in 40 States and the District of Columbia. We are missing representation in the following states: Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia.

Make sure your town or city is represented by organizing a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site in your neighborhood or virtually. Tour organizers can host Local Solar Tours and Solar Sites completely outside, inside with masks and social distancing, fully virtual or do a mix of virtual and in-person. However you decide to host a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site, you will help the National Solar Tour empower people to learn about solar technology and the process of going solar from others. See the current list of planned tour sites on the National Solar Tour map .

"The National Solar Tour inspires people across the country to make sustainable energy choices," said Carly Rixham, ASES Executive Director. "Going solar allows people to reduce costs, support energy independence and reduce carbon emissions."

Solar Sites can feature solar, other renewable energy, and energy efficient technologies. Organizers interested in hosting a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site can sign up to participate by September 15th at nationalsolartour.org/signup .

ASES is the nation's leading association of renewable energy professionals and advocates. The organization has over 40 Chapters, including Student Chapters. ASES publishes the award-winning Solar Today magazine and the e-newsletter Solar@Work and hosts monthly webinars for the ASES Webinar Series . The organization will also be hosting the 51st Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2022: Energy Transition with Economic Justice June 21-24, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM. The Call for Participation will open soon, stay tuned for more information by signing up for ASES's email list .

If you have any questions about hosting or attending Local Solar Tours or Solar Sites or if you are interested in partnering with the National Solar Tour, contact solartour@ases.org .

For National Solar Tour sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@ases.org .

