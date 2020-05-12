Theresa Fredericka Announced as Difference Maker Award Recipient

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Council Difference Maker Award recognizes a public official who has demonstrated foresight and tenacity in advancing education in Ohio, with emphasis on recognizing the opportunities, and importance, afforded by the implementation of information technology for academic, career, and administrative pursuits. The Management Council proudly presented the 2019-2020 Difference Maker Award to Theresa Fredericka at the annual Membership Meeting on May 8, 2020.

Terri has served as a grassroots member of INFOhio from its inception and was appointed Executive Director in 1996. Committed to equity and dedicated to improving information access and library media services to all Ohio students and educators, Terri was instrumental in growing a statewide partnership with Libraries Connect Ohio, a critical component of INFOhio's digital library resources.

Terri's career with INFOhio has truly been remarkable. Under her direction, the INFOhio program has grown from a library automation service to a robust portal that provides equitable access to digital content, web tools, professional development, and support. She has become a much beloved and admired advocate, initially for library automation and related services, and subsequently for an array of digital teaching and learning resources. She is retiring in June this year and leaves behind enormous shoes to fill.

"For living out the mission of the Management Council through her steadfast support of the learners, teachers, and leaders in Ohio, as well as for her enduring support of the Ohio Education Computer Network, it gave me great pleasure to bestow the second annual Difference Maker Award to Theresa Fredericka," said Geoff Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of the Management Council.

Terri has dedicated her career to making a difference in the lives of learners, teachers, and leaders. Ohio's education community will remain forever grateful.

