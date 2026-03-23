Theriva Biologics Shares Rise 24% After FDA Supports Phase 3 For Pancreatic Cancer Therapy

(RTTNews) - Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) shares rose 24.03 percent to $0.2306, gaining $0.0447 on Monday, after the company reported positive regulatory feedback from the U.S. FDA on its lead cancer therapy program.

The stock is currently trading at $0.2306 compared with its previous close of $0.1859. Shares opened at $0.1856 and traded between $0.2375 and $0.2801 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 157.58 million shares, above the average volume of about 10.27 million shares.

The company said the FDA generally agreed with the proposed Phase 3 trial design for VCN-01 in combination with standard chemotherapy for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma, including the primary endpoint of overall survival and the use of an adaptive design. The update follows successful Phase 2 VIRAGE trial results, where VCN-01 improved overall survival, progression free survival and duration of response compared with chemotherapy alone.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.16 to $1.50.