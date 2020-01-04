Thermaltake Launches TOUGHRAM DDR4 16GB (8GBX2) 4400MHz Desktop Memory and More at CES2020

WALNUT, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, the leading premium brand of DIY PC components for Cooling, Gaming Gear and Enthusiast Memory solutions is proud to announce the new additions of the TOUGHRAM DDR4 Computer Memory Series. These modules are designed for gaming and overclocking with the potential for performance tuning and extensive compatibility across diverse Intel and AMD latest platforms. TOUGHRAM and TOUGHRAM RGB series are available in frequencies from 3000MHz up to 4400MHz. The memory modules are wrapped in a high-quality brushed aluminum heat spreader, available in both black and white, and covering a 10-layer black PCB to offer ultra-stability for PC enthusiasts and modders. TOUGHRAM and TOUGHRAM RGB series will showcase at Thermaltake booth at CES 2020 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (Veronese Suite 2402) from January 7th through the 10th.

TOUGHRAM RGB Series is dedicated to bringing stunning RGB illumination to any of PC mod through 16.8 Million RGB color and via 10 super-bright addressable LEDs on each module.

3 easy ways of controlling lighting effects

TOUGHRAM RGB Software enables real-time temperature frequency and performance monitoring to set lighting alarm for further protection.

TT RGB Plus Software synchronizes TOUGHRAM and TT RGB Plus compatible products to create an RGB ecosystem and personalized lighting displays that are truly unique.

5V RGB motherboard from as ASUS, ASROCK, GIGABYTE and MSI.

TOUGHRAM can sync with Razer Chroma products providing synchronized gaming and RGB lighting effects across cooling systems and gaming gear via TT RGB Plus and Razer Synapse 3. TOUGHRAM also works with Amazon Alexa, easily pair with an Alexa-enabled device and control lights fan speeds and even check the current weather condition in the user's location via TT RGB Plus Software and App.

Thermaltake is a company made from modders, gamers, and overclockers. In addition to the understated heat spreader design and RGB illumination, the engineering team has spent considerable time to present the TOUGHRAM series as a memory that users can count on with stable performance and overclocking power. Built with solid components on a 10-layer PCB with 2oz copper inner layer to provide enhanced electrical conduction for uncompromised speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance. The 10μ gold fingers guarantee excellent signal integrity and ultra-stability and high-wear resistance. TOUGHRAM brings out absolute toughness from inside out. Intel XMP 2.0 Ready offers overclocking with ease and optimizes system stability with a simple setting.

TOUGHRAM and TOUGHRAM RGB series will be showcased at CES 2020, Media, industry analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are all welcome for visiting and experiencing TOUGHRAM gaming and overclocking performance. Meeting by appointment, please contact Andrew Ouyang on behalf of Thermaltake USA at andrewouyang@ideecreatives.com

TOUGHRAM DDR4 Desktop Memory Series is now available at TT Premium website at https://www.ttpremium.com/product-category/product/memory/

TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 Memory White Edition will be available in Q1, 2020.

TOUGHRAM are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For more product information, please visit http://www.thermaltake.com

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake launched in 1999, first specializing in air cooling and successfully debuting the world's first turbine air cooler, the "Golden Orb". Since then, Thermaltake has taken the world by storm and become the leader in computer hardware and peripherals in the DIY PC market. Homing in on their 3 main lines ("Key 3"), Thermaltake delivers seamless cases, power supplies, and cooling products.

The "Key 3 Spirit" represents Thermaltake's promise toward its users; the promise to provide products that display "Quality Performance & Reliability". The "Key 3 Spirit" is the foundation for all Thermaltake products, and is the reason for Thermaltake's continuous success worldwide. Learn more at http://www.thermaltake.com

About TT Premium

TT Premium offers the most comprehensive liquid-cooling and modding online shopping experience. The platform yields exceptional high-end products and services to customers around the world. Thermaltake TT Premium includes several case modding products that support VR gaming systems. All products are backed by Thermaltake's core values: excellent quality, unique design, diverse combinations, and boundless creativity. Thermaltake TT Premium has expanded its footprint to 100+ countries and territories by creating a seamless network connecting 5 markets: the U.S., Europe, Australia, Taiwan, and China. Learn more at http://ttpremium.com/

SOURCE Thermaltake