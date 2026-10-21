Thermo Fisher Scientific Aktie
WKN: 857209 / ISIN: US8835561023
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21.10.2026 20:42:39
Thermo Fisher Scientific: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, Thermo Fisher Scientific(NYSE:TMO) raised its full-year revenue and profit targets following higher demand across biopharmaceutical customer channels. Accelerating research funding and laboratory activity provide durable multiyear visibility for long-term investors across high-margin diagnostic instruments and analytical software. Three things management said on the call stand out.
Management raised full-year organic revenue growth, which measures underlying sales excluding acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency movements, to 4%. Expanding order volume across core biopharmaceutical markets gives leadership room to lift profitability targets.
Embedding artificial intelligence, or automated algorithms, directly into scientific hardware lowers manual setup time and cuts operational friction. Faster experimental setup boosts laboratory throughput, encouraging higher recurring sales of specialized testing materials.
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