Thermo Fisher Scientific Aktie

WKN: 857209 / ISIN: US8835561023

13.01.2026 07:24:26

Thermo Fisher Scientific And NVIDIA Partner To Advance AI-Powered Laboratory Automation

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the adoption of AI-based solutions and laboratory automation at scale. By combining Thermo Fisher's expertise in scientific instruments and lab software with NVIDIA's advanced AI platform, the partnership aims to enhance automation, accuracy, and speed across laboratories worldwide.

Today, many laboratory processes—from experiment design and sample preparation to instrument setup and data interpretation—are still performed manually. The collaboration seeks to modernize these workflows by embedding AI capabilities into instruments, connecting laboratory infrastructure and data to powerful AI software, and augmenting scientists' ability to design, execute, and analyze experiments more efficiently.

Thermo Fisher will integrate its solutions with NVIDIA's AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA DGX Spark, a desktop supercomputer, and advanced models such as NVIDIA NeMo™ and NVIDIA BioNeMo. This integration will evolve scientific instrumentation to interact seamlessly with scientists, offering an intuitive user experience that democratizes access to next-generation scientific discovery.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 525,50 -0,23% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

