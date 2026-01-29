Thermo Fisher Scientific Aktie
Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings Up In Q4
(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), a life sciences and clinical research company, on Thursday reported that net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.
For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company rose to $1.96 billion from $1.83 billion in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $5.21 versus $4.78 last year.
Adjusted net income increased to $2.48 billion from $2.34 billion in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $6.57 versus $6.10 last year.
Operating income jumped to $2.26 billion from $2.02 billion in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $12.22 billion from $11.40 billion in the previous year.
In the pre-market trading, 1.42% higher at $616.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.
