Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Rises 9% On Strong Q2 Earnings And Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) shares climbed $49.09, or 9.33 percent, to $575.55 on Thursday, after the life sciences company reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue compared with the prior year.

The stock opened at $573.68 and traded between $570.60 and $587.49 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $435.27 to $643.99. Trading volume reached 2.74 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 2.30 million shares.

Second-quarter net earnings increased to $1.736 billion, or $4.68 per share, from $1.617 billion, or $4.28 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.241 billion, or $6.03 per share. Revenue rose 10.5 percent to $11.994 billion from $10.855 billion in the same period last year, reflecting continued growth across the company's business.