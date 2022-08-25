Thermo Fisher Scientific to Sponsor Nation's Premier Middle School STEM Competition

Society for Science names Thermo Fisher the new title sponsor for its annual STEM competition, expanding opportunity for thousands of middle school students across the U.S.

WALTHAM, Mass. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society for Science (the Society) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced that Thermo Fisher will be the new title sponsor of the Society's middle school STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) competition, the nation's premier STEM competition. Thermo Fisher's sponsorship begins in 2023, making it only the third title sponsor in the competition's 25-year history.

Thermo Fisher's sponsorship of the competition continues its longstanding commitment to widespread and equitable access to STEM education. For decades, Thermo Fisher has invested in school-based STEM programs, and colleagues across the company dedicate thousands of volunteer hours each year to support education efforts around the world.

"Society for Science is thrilled to be naming Thermo Fisher as the title sponsor for our middle school competition," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. "Investments like this have an opportunity to make a tremendous impact on our future workforce. Through this competition, the Society and Thermo Fisher can impact young people at a critical time in their development. The Society thanks Thermo Fisher for its ongoing commitment to ensure that high-quality STEM education is accessible and for rewarding our nation's top middle school talent."

Across the US, students compete in the nearly 275 middle school science fairs that are affiliated with the Society. The top 10% of projects submitted by sixth, seventh and eighth grade students earn the opportunity to apply for the Society's national competition, hosted annually in Washington, D.C. The Society's extensive fair network ensures students are able to engage in project-based STEM learning no matter where they live or the resources available in their communities. Thermo Fisher's investment enables the Society to expand its competition outreach to more communities, ensuring that students served, teachers reached and nominees converted to national competitors are more representative of the U.S. population.

"Partnering with organizations such as the Society for Science is a natural extension of our efforts to advance STEM education. Bringing this program to additional communities ensures a more diverse group of students are exposed to STEM and helps expand the future STEM talent pool," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Early exposure to STEM enables young learners to adapt to tomorrow's challenges and contribute to scientific advancement, as well as to our wellbeing as a society. I am very proud that Thermo Fisher can help inspire future STEM leaders."

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM.

A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com

Media Contact Information Investor Contact Information: Ron O'Brien Rafael Tejada Phone: 781-622-1242 Phone: 781-622-1356 E-mail: ron.obrien@thermofisher.com E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com



Society for Science

Gayle Kansagor

703-489-1131

gkansagor@societyforscience.org







View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-to-sponsor-nations-premier-middle-school-stem-competition-301612269.html

SOURCE Society for Science