Thermo Fisher Scientific Aktie
WKN: 857209 / ISIN: US8835561023
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27.04.2026 14:16:49
Thermo Fisher To Sell Microbiology Business To Astorg
(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), on Monday, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its microbiology business to Astorg.
The transaction is approximately $1.075 billion, consisting of cash and a $50 million seller note.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.
The company said the microbiology business provides antimicrobial susceptibility testing and culture media solutions and generated $645 million in revenue in 2025.
Thermo Fisher said the deal is expected to be dilutive to adjusted earnings per share by $0.15 in the first full year following the close.
The company said it will provide further details on the expected impact on its 2026 outlook during its second-quarter earnings call.
In the pre-market trading, Thermo Fisher Scientific is 0.15% lesser at $469 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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