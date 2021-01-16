+++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen!** +++-w-
16.01.2021 00:00:00

Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s Mercury-Containing Thermostat Collection Down 35%

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) collected 35% less pounds of mercury from thermostats in 2020, when compared with its efforts in 2019. It collected 892 pounds of mercury in 2020, compared with 1,370 pounds in 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Thermostat Recycling Corporation)

There were 85,351 mercury thermostat unit collected and recycled in 2020 compared with 134,022 in 2019, a decline of 36%.

"The coronavirus pandemic greatly affected our collection efforts last year," said Danielle Myers, operations & compliance manager, TRC. "While we have worked vigorously at recycling mercury-containing thermostats, the coronavirus pandemic accentuated this dramatic decrease." 

TRC's top 10 recycling partners by pounds of mercury are:

Johnstone Supply

177.8346

R. E. Michel Co.

83.6938

United Refrigeration

32.0044

Brownell Ent. (HVAC contractor)

21.7

Ferguson

21.421

Us Air Conditioning Distributors (USACD)

21.2474

F.W. Webb

17.515

Watsco

16.4362

Lennox

16.3804

Sid Harvey

15.2396

The top three states in the United States for recycling the thermostats are California, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The collection numbers reached a peak in 2014 with 203,346 units.

"TRC, like most companies and organizations, felt the overwhelming impact of this unprecedented pandemic," Myers said. "Yet when the opportunity presented itself, our partners continued to maintain a commitment to ensuring that they safely recycled mercury-containing thermostats. Despite the additional concerns they faced, they never flinched during this coronavirus pandemic." 

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation
Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 30 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 12 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

Contact: Tom Peric, 856-874-0049, tom@pericpr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermostat-recycling-corps-mercury-containing-thermostat-collection-down-35-301209535.html

SOURCE Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schließt mit Abschlägen -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Indizes beenden Handel uneinig
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es am Freitag zu kräftigen Abgaben. Die Wall Street fiel im Freitagshandel ins Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Tagesverluste teilweise wieder wettmachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen