These 10 Incredible Stocks Have Grown Revenue Over 25% for a Decade

Companies that can grow revenue at high rates like 15% or 20% per year for long periods can generate market-crushing returns.In this video, Travis Hoium covers 10 stocks that have all grown revenue at a compound rate of over 25% and may continue being great growth stocks for the next decade.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 29, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 30, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel